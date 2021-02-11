CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for man wanted on assault charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this man?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need help from the public in locating 30-year-old Brian Brand.

Police say he is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for assault with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He is described as being 6′3 and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

