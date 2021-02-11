CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession of meth charges

Advertisement

A man is wanted by the Quad City MEG on drug charges. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 53-year-old Keith Steele.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted by the Quad City MEG on drug charges.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 53-year-old Keith Steele.

Police say Steele is wanted for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

He is described as being 6′ tall and weighing 375 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

