CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects wanted after theft at Moline Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you recognize these suspects? If so, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like to talk to you.

Police say on January 19, the two pictured above, had a cart full of goods at the Moline Walmart and went to a register to be rang up. After the clerk ran up the items and bagged them, police say the suspects left the store without paying for the items.

The value of the items is almost $500.

Police say the woman has short brown hair and was wearing a grey beanie. Officials say she has a tattoo of what appears to be a face on her left hand and has an eyebrow piercing on her left eyebrow.

The man has dark hair and was wearing all black clothing and glasses according to police. Officials say he had a cast on his left hand going up under his sleeve.

The suspects left the area in a silver sedan with no plate.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

The suspects left the area in a silver sedan with no plate. If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 (KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.