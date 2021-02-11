Advertisement

Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse

Adrian I. Castillo, 39, of Davenport, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped and sexually abused a person Saturday.

Adrian I. Castillo, 39, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse. Both charges are a Class B felony.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Thursday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport officers responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Pacific Street for a report of a kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police determined Castillo removed the person from one place without the person’s consent by displaying a dangerous weapon in a threatening manner, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Castillo also sexually abused the person.

No other information, including what the dangerous weapon is, was released by police.

