Davenport Parks and Recreation opens ice skating at VanderVeer Park

Department says to keep frigid temperatures in mind
Department does warn it is not safe to be outside in frigid temperatures.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With below-freezing temperatures that have swept over the Quad Cities lately, the lagoon at VanderVeer Park in Davenport has frozen deeply enough to support ice skating.

In a Facebook Post, Davenport Parks and Recreation said staff have cleared snow off the ice for residents to skate on but did warn that it’s not safe to be outdoors due to frigid temperatures. They did provide an alternative, as The Rivers Edge is open for people to safely ice skate indoors.

⛸⛸Hey, #Davenport, the lagoon at Vander Veer is finally thick enough for skating! Staff has cleared snow off an area for...

Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Thursday, February 11, 2021

