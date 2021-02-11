Family pleads with public to help find missing man

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The family of a missing man is reaching out to the community hoping that someone will come forward with information.

35-year-old Ryan Muckelston has been missing for almost a month. His mother, Jennifer Muckelston-Nauman, says that she, his sister and three children are all worried sick, and say they fear he disappeared involuntarily.

“He’s not hiding,” said Muckelston-Nauman, “He would never hide.”

Ryan was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, January 18 walking back to his house in East Moline.

Police say that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Although his phone last pinged near the Abbey Station in Rock Island, police say that there is no trace of him there.

Ryan’s family suspect that something happened to him that night. They say they want answers, and more importantly, closure.

“I’m not seeking justice for this. I just want somebody to come forward,” said Muckelston-Nauman.

Ryan’s mother is desperately trying to find out where Ryan is. She ways that she knows someone out there has more information, and begs them to come forward.

Ryan’s family says that he is very close with them and would not go more than a few days without contact.

TV6 reached out to the Rock Island Police Department to ask about whether or not they feel the disappearance is suspicious but they have not responded.

There will be a vigil held for Ryan at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 13, but the family informed TV6 that they would like to keep it to close family and friends only.

If you or anyone you know has more information on the whereabouts of Ryan Muckelston, please call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.

