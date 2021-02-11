Firefighters Battle Flames And Cold In Burlington Fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fire fighters in Burlington battled flames and the cold to put out a fire in an apartment at 217 S. Woodlawn Street in Burlington. Crews were called to the scene just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and found smoke and flames coming out of the 4 unit building. Officials say the cold combined with icy conditions and the terrain made the fire hard to extinguish.

Firefighters say the fire started in an unoccupied first floor apartment. Two of the apartments were occupied at the time of the fire and everyone was able to get out safely. The residents were alerted to the fire in an unoccupied apartment by working smoke alarms.

The Red Cross is providing victim assistance for the tenants. Damages are still being assessed, but the apartment house is most likely a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious at this time.

15 on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by 4 West Burlington firefighters. Burlington Police, Streets, and Waterworks Departments, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. No one was who helped at the scene was injured.

