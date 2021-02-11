Advertisement

Galesburg officials seeking information on Tuesday fire

The fire happened at a structure on North Henderson Street.
Galesburg officials investigate fire
Galesburg officials investigate fire(AP Images)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Galesburg are seeking information from the public after a structure fire Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Crime Stoppers, fire crews responded to 336 North Henderson Street at 8:06 A.M. for a fire. Details are very limited.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact either the Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044, Galesburg Fire Department at 309-345-3717, or the Galesburg Police Department at 309-345-3740.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing fire hydrant is found
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Three providers in the area have provided detailed plans for how to receive vaccines in Phase 1B.
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65+

Latest News

Adrian I. Castillo, 39, of Davenport, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and...
Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline,...
Woman arrested following stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
A flipped vehicle stalled traffic on East Locust Street in Davenport late Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle flips over on East Locust Street Wednesday
If you’re looking for romance online, the FBI warns you to be careful. The regional office in...
FBI warns of sweetheart scams