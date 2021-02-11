Galesburg officials seeking information on Tuesday fire
The fire happened at a structure on North Henderson Street.
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Galesburg are seeking information from the public after a structure fire Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from Crime Stoppers, fire crews responded to 336 North Henderson Street at 8:06 A.M. for a fire. Details are very limited.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact either the Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044, Galesburg Fire Department at 309-345-3717, or the Galesburg Police Department at 309-345-3740.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.