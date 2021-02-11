Governor Reynolds defends her decision to roll back COVID-19 mitigations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As COVID-19 regulations in Iowa were rolled back just a few days ago, many were asking why the sudden change. Even though it goes against CDC guidance, Governor Kim Reynolds defended her decision during a press conference on Wednesday and says it has to do with virus activity.

Reynolds says the 14-day positivity rate in the state now sits at 8.6%, declining over the past few weeks. There are also 292 Iowans in the hospital because of the virus, which is reportedly an 80% decrease since the all-time high from mid-November. ICU rates are also down 90% from their record level, at only 67 patients in the state.

“My approach has been consistent from the very beginning COVID-19. When virus activity increases, we’ll dial our mitigation efforts up in response, and when it comes back down we’ll adjust accordingly. As I’ve said for months, we must live with COVID-19 and live with it in the course of our everyday lives,” says Governor Reynolds.

While Governor Reynolds dropped the mask mandates, business restrictions, and gathering limits, she urges Iowans to continue to follow precautions: “Iowans doubled down and it made all the difference. Over time, Covid cases dropped, hospitalizations stabilized and we began to relax some of the extra mitigation measures. They were never meant to be in place permanently.”

COVID-19 rates now double every 90 days, compared to every 30 days back in November when she first implemented the restrictions. Reynolds says this is also the first time since September that hospitalizations in Iowa have dropped below 300 patients.

“I’m not saying ‘go out and be carefree’ and not be responsible. I’m saying I’m trusting Iowans to be responsible. I’m saying our businesses will do the right thing, our schools will do the right thing. I don’t think they need me to say ‘mandate it.”

Health experts warn though, Governor Reynolds should be mandating restrictions, especially as a new variant of COVID-19 is making its way through the country. The CDC says steps like these may in fact make things much worse, and the only way to combat the virus is to get the vaccine.

The CDC says Governor Reynolds should not have rolled back restrictions since the pandemic is still not under control. Especially with the threat of the more contagious variant, which has been confirmed in Iowa. Studies show the variant is now doubling every 10 days and will be the new dominant strain in the United States.

