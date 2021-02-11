Illinois officials report 2,838 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 2,838 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 102 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,155,833 cases, including 19,841 deaths since the pandemic began.

IDPH said approximately 80 cases previously reported in McLean County have been removed from both the statewide and McLean County totals due to false positives and is currently reviewing the situation.

As of Wednesday night, 1,954 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 448 people were in the intensive care unit and 227 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 3.3%, IDPH reported. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.9%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials reported 346,773, or 2.72% of the state’s population, were fully vaccinated.

IDPH reported a total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered statewide, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities, as of midnight Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,094 doses. On Wednesday, 69,029 doses were administered, IDPH reported.

A total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers across the state. Approximately 456,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total Illinois doses to 2,385,950.

In Rock Island County, 13,508 vaccine doses have been administered and 2,924 people, or 2.04% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Whiteside County, 7,240 doses have been administered and 1,824 people, or 3.28% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

In Knox County, 8,374 doses have been administered and 1,539 people, or 3.07% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Henry County, 5,568 doses have been administered and 1,549 people, or 3.16% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

