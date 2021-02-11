Advertisement

Iowa DOT reports 45 snow plows struck on roads

Iowa DOT says 45 snow plows hit
Iowa DOT says 45 snow plows hit(Iowa DOT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Transportation reports dozens of state snow plows have been struck by motorists thus far this season.

“It’s been a rough winter for our snowplows with 45 of them hit,” the Iowa DOT posted on its Facebook page.

“If you’re on the road and see a plow with lights flashing, please understand they are often going much slower than normal traffic and may have limited visibility.”

Of the 45 accidents, the DOT reports 22 plows were struck in January and 13 during the first eight days of February.

All but one of the 45 crashes involved vehicles rear-ending or sideswiping plow trucks, the DOT posted.

“We don’t have many ‘extra’ trucks that we can activate, so each time a plow is taken out of commission, it could mean longer clearance times as remaining trucks add more miles to their snow runs to cover the area.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Three providers in the area have provided detailed plans for how to receive vaccines in Phase 1B.
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65+

Latest News

Cold Stretch
Cold and Snowy stretches in the QCA
Morning fire destroys 4 unit apartment in Burlington.
Firefighters Battle Flames And Cold In Burlington Fire
CASI to sign up seniors for vaccine
CASI working to sign up seniors for vaccine who are not patients of UnityPoint, Genesis, or Community Health Care
CASI to sign up seniors for vaccine
CASI to sign up seniors for vaccine