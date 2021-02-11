Iowa DOT reports 45 snow plows struck on roads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Transportation reports dozens of state snow plows have been struck by motorists thus far this season.

“It’s been a rough winter for our snowplows with 45 of them hit,” the Iowa DOT posted on its Facebook page.

“If you’re on the road and see a plow with lights flashing, please understand they are often going much slower than normal traffic and may have limited visibility.”

Of the 45 accidents, the DOT reports 22 plows were struck in January and 13 during the first eight days of February.

All but one of the 45 crashes involved vehicles rear-ending or sideswiping plow trucks, the DOT posted.

“We don’t have many ‘extra’ trucks that we can activate, so each time a plow is taken out of commission, it could mean longer clearance times as remaining trucks add more miles to their snow runs to cover the area.”

