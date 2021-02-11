Advertisement

Iowa officials report 841 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 841 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 327,255 and 5,196 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.2%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1,505,505 people have been tested and 299,122 have recovered in Iowa.

The state website also showed 273 people were hospitalized, down from 292 reported Wednesday. Of those, 32 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 64 were in the intensive care unit, and 26 were on ventilators.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

Officials also reported 382,598 total doses – 366,109 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In Scott County, 3,504 residents, or 2% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Muscatine County, 940 residents, or about 2.2% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Clinton County, 1,036 residents, or about 2.2% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Des Moines County, 1,169 residents, or nearly 3% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing fire hydrant is found
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Three providers in the area have provided detailed plans for how to receive vaccines in Phase 1B.
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65+

Latest News

Volunteers needed to help with 2021 Million Trees Project
N/a
Spring flood outlook looking better than 2019 & 2020
Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Thursday morning. Fire officials say just after 8 a.m....
Rock Island responds to morning fire; Red Cross assisting 12 residents
Officials with Iowa American Water say they experience most of its water main breaks during the...
Water main breaks up in the Quad Cities from last year