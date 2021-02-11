Iowa officials report 841 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 841 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 327,255 and 5,196 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.2%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1,505,505 people have been tested and 299,122 have recovered in Iowa.

The state website also showed 273 people were hospitalized, down from 292 reported Wednesday. Of those, 32 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 64 were in the intensive care unit, and 26 were on ventilators.

Officials also reported 382,598 total doses – 366,109 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In Scott County, 3,504 residents, or 2% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Muscatine County, 940 residents, or about 2.2% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Clinton County, 1,036 residents, or about 2.2% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Des Moines County, 1,169 residents, or nearly 3% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

