Advertisement

One person rescued from icy water in Fort Madison, Iowa

One person rescued from icy water in Fort Madison, Iowa.
One person rescued from icy water in Fort Madison, Iowa.(AP Images)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Fort Madison Fire Department, one person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle broke through the ice at the Lower 48th Street Slough in the 1900 Block of 48th Avenue Wednesday.

According to a press release, Fort Madison Police, Lee County Sheriff’s, and Lee County EMS were all on the scene prior to the Fort Madison Fire Department arriving around 6:22 P.M. The press release says a pickup truck was located halfway submerged in the water with one person inside. Fire crews were able to communicate with the person stuck in the truck.

Fire crews were able to set up a rescue operation from the railroad tracks along 33rd Street. According to the press release, two firefighters entered the water in ice rescue suits. Once the two firefighters reached the truck, about 600 feet from land, the victim was secured with a rescue “harness/loop.” While being transferred to the rescue sled, the victim went under the water. The crews were able to pull him out of the water and onto safe ice.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the press release, the victim was in the water for approximately one hour before a civilian spotted him and called the police.

Fort Madison Fire Department crews would like to remind everyone that “even with the extremely cold weather, ice conditions can still vary greatly and be dangerous.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing fire hydrant is found
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Three providers in the area have provided detailed plans for how to receive vaccines in Phase 1B.
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65+

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Adrian I. Castillo, 39, of Davenport, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and...
Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Galesburg officials investigate fire
Galesburg officials seeking information on Tuesday fire
A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline,...
Woman arrested following stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline