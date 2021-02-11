One person rescued from icy water in Fort Madison, Iowa.

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Fort Madison Fire Department, one person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle broke through the ice at the Lower 48th Street Slough in the 1900 Block of 48th Avenue Wednesday.

According to a press release, Fort Madison Police, Lee County Sheriff’s, and Lee County EMS were all on the scene prior to the Fort Madison Fire Department arriving around 6:22 P.M. The press release says a pickup truck was located halfway submerged in the water with one person inside. Fire crews were able to communicate with the person stuck in the truck.

Fire crews were able to set up a rescue operation from the railroad tracks along 33rd Street. According to the press release, two firefighters entered the water in ice rescue suits. Once the two firefighters reached the truck, about 600 feet from land, the victim was secured with a rescue “harness/loop.” While being transferred to the rescue sled, the victim went under the water. The crews were able to pull him out of the water and onto safe ice.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the press release, the victim was in the water for approximately one hour before a civilian spotted him and called the police.

Fort Madison Fire Department crews would like to remind everyone that “even with the extremely cold weather, ice conditions can still vary greatly and be dangerous.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.