Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

