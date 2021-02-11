Rock Island hiring downtown manager through Quad Cities Chamber partnership

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Rock Island is hiring a downtown manager through a partnership with the Quad Cities chamber with a goal of growing the area.

“We were the talk of the town in the eighties and part of the nineties and it just got worn out. Now it’s time to start doing these things. And it takes time,” Mayor Mike Thoms said, “Both with enthusiasm, with driving traffic, and working on economic development.”

The goal builds off a 2015 plan that researched ways to revitalize the downtown Rock Island core district . Through the use of the city’s TIF funds the downtown manager will focus their time on moving those plans forward, including trying to encourage new business and development.

“We don’t want to duplicate what other cities have. How can we implement something that is different than what they have so it gives the Quad Citians a variety of things to look for and do,” Mayor Thoms said.

“We want to make sure we’re partnering as best as possible with those communities. We’re excited that rock Island has prioritized it. That they chose to work with us. And we look forward to the results of this turning into something more permanent,” Paul Rumler, President & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, said.

The new downtown manager is through a two year, $225,000 partnership with the chamber, something other QC cities, including Davenport, are already doing.

“The Quad Cities Chamber believes that we should have a common vision for our downtown communities. Not to say that our downtowns should be the same, but we want to see all of our downtowns be successful,” Rumler said.

The chamber is still collecting resumes for the position. Interviews will start after, as well as the creation of a committee of Rock Island community stakeholders to further create a plan.

