Rock Island responds to morning fire; Red Cross assisting 12 residents

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Thursday morning. Fire officials say just after 8 a.m. they were called to the 500 block of 30th Street for a fire at a 2-story duplex.

Once crews arrived, they found residents evacuating the duplex and the upstairs tenants reported a fire in the attic that was spreading to the kitchen.

The department assisted all remaining residents to safety and found an active fire in the attic and upstairs kitchen. Fire crews also found two dogs upstairs and removed them safely.

The fire was brought under control and the fire area was overhauled to search for hidden fire.

No one was injured during the fire. The Red Cross was called and is helping assist 12 residents who were living in the building.

The fire remains under investigation but the Rock Island Fire Department Fire Marshal.

