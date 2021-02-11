Advertisement

Rock Island responds to morning fire; Red Cross assisting 12 residents

Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Thursday morning. Fire officials say just after 8 a.m....
Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Thursday morning. Fire officials say just after 8 a.m. they were called to the 500 block of 30th Street for a fire at a 2-story duplex.(kwqc, rock island fd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Thursday morning. Fire officials say just after 8 a.m. they were called to the 500 block of 30th Street for a fire at a 2-story duplex.

Once crews arrived, they found residents evacuating the duplex and the upstairs tenants reported a fire in the attic that was spreading to the kitchen.

The department assisted all remaining residents to safety and found an active fire in the attic and upstairs kitchen. Fire crews also found two dogs upstairs and removed them safely.

The fire was brought under control and the fire area was overhauled to search for hidden fire.

No one was injured during the fire. The Red Cross was called and is helping assist 12 residents who were living in the building.

The fire remains under investigation but the Rock Island Fire Department Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing fire hydrant is found
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Three providers in the area have provided detailed plans for how to receive vaccines in Phase 1B.
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65+

Latest News

N/a
Spring flood outlook looking better than 2019 & 2020
Officials with Iowa American Water say they experience most of its water main breaks during the...
Water main breaks up in the Quad Cities from last year
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
One person rescued from icy water in Fort Madison, Iowa.
One person rescued from icy water in Fort Madison, Iowa