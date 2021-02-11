Advertisement

Snow this afternoon north of I-80

Wind chills remain below zero and extreme cold closes the upcoming weekend!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures near the Quad Cities will be in the double digits for the afternoon, although we can’t expect that for long. Snow will develop north and there will be a chance for light snow near the Quad Cities later this afternoon and into the evening. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be closer to an inch, and expect slick spots on roads while this falls. Temperatures will try to reach the upper single digits tomorrow and wind chills will be below zero through the day. Another round of snow enters late Friday into early Saturday, and this will bring another 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts possible. This will start to turn more scattered Saturday morning and another day will below zero wind chills and single digit temperatures will be present. Saturday night and Sunday night temperatures will dip to -10 to -15 degrees. By Saturday night wind chills will be anywhere from -15 to -30 and this will continue into Monday morning.

TODAY: Snow north. High: 14º. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 0°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening snow. High: 7º. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

