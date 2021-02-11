Snow this afternoon north of I-80

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Some breaks in the clouds have allowed temps to drop to near 0º in many locations. These temps are accompanied by wind chills ranging from -5º to -20º this morning, especially north oer I-80 where wind chill advisory is in place. We will warm into the double digits for the second consecutive day as well have another chance for snow, this time north of I-80. Snowfall amounts will be under an inch and not likely to have any major impacts on roads despite sticking to everything due to the fluffy and light nature of it. We are still tracking another 1″-3″ of snow Friday into Saturday followed by the coldest air of the season with most areas dipping to at leat -10º by Monday with wind chills around -30º.

TODAY: Afternoon snow north. High: 12º. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 0°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening snow. High: 7º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.