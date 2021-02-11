Advertisement

Spring flood outlook looking better than 2019 & 2020

Lower than normal snowpack and fall rainfall to our north has been helpful
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Despite having a lot of snow on the ground, the Mississippi River has only a near normal chance of exceeding minor flood stage, however, our local rivers will be dealing with a higher than normal chance for flooding.

While we have a large snowpack around here, areas to our north have seen below normal snow so far this winter. Another contributing factor was the warmer than normal temperatures in December and January around the entire region. As of today the frost depth is shallower than normal since our snow has insulated the surface. This means soil should be able to take in snowmelt and spring rains a little easier and not run into the rivers. If we melt all of the snow on the ground right now it would amount to 2″-4″ of rain. This would likely lead to localized flooding on rivers like the Rock, Cedar and Wapsi, depending on how quick it melts.

As of today, the Mississippi river has a 50% chance of exceeding minor flood stage in the QC, which is slightly higher than historical averages, but it is less than a 20% chance of hitting major flood stage which is pretty typical. The Rock River on the other hand has about a 50% chance of hitting major flood stage which is higher than the 24% historical chance.

Bottom line, this expected to be around a near normal flood year in the QCA with higher chances of flooding along the Mississippi to our south. For more info you can visit https://www.weather.gov/dvn/2021_springfloodoutlook

