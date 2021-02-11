Volunteers needed to help with 2021 Million Trees Project

EAST MOLINE, ILL. (KWQC) - They help stop erosion, create animal habitat and combat climate change. Trees are helpful to the environment and the Million Trees Project is helping get them planted in the Quad City community.

But in order to do that, Living Lands & Waters, a local non-profit conservation organization, is in need of some help to get this year’s annual event off the ground.

The group needs volunteers to help prepare over 100,000 saplings for its annual free tree giveaway. Typically, the group taps thousands of local middle and high school students to get the job done, but due to COVID-19 school restrictions, the organization is calling on the community to help.

Volunteers are being asked to put wrap the root of small saplings in newspaper, dip them in water, put in a plastic bag, and tie them off with twine. It is easy and all ages are invited to help.

A tree wrapping event will be held at the old McLaughlin Factory in “The Bend” area of East Moline, Ill. Four, two-hour wrapping sessions will be held per day (excluding Sundays) from now until March 13th. Each session can accommodate up to 25 volunteers, so that everyone can safely participate while social distancing. Volunteers will be required to wear masks, which can be provided if necessary. Pre-registration is also required.

Anyone is interested in signing up for a tree wrapping session can fill out this online form: http://bit.ly/LLW-Tree-Wrapping-Sign-Up <https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=http%3a%2f%2fbit.ly%2fLLW-Tree-Wrapping-Sign-Up&c=E,1,Hk_gPAHyt7NxgNvur62dp_B6jGllE22n-8vIKo6fB-HvwWWbbE08B6r45hw-6SSNnYh1c3i8NhTmSxQOoE3NknPOwf_bj8QLJsWHNH-i_7OGCCQnHkbZPiQUhwI,&typo=1>.

Click here for more information about the Million Trees Project.

