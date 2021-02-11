Walgreens and Hy-Vee receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Quad Cities (KWQC) - Area pharmacies are expecting shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

In Illinois, select Walgreens pharmacies will get shipments and start vaccinating on Friday.

In Iowa, Hy-Vee and CPESN USA pharmacies will get shipments.

Both Walgreens and Hy-Vee currently have links on their website available for appointment sign up.

These shipments come directly from the CDC under the federal retail pharmacy program.

Vaccines will be available to individuals who are eligible under Iowa and Illinois’ current vaccination guidelines.

Iowa is currently vaccinating those 65 and older along with healthcare workers who still need to get vaccinated.

Since doses are limited, leaders with Hy-Vee say they will be prioritizing those who are due for second doses.

In a statement, Hy-Vee leaders say “our vaccine supply is extremely limited at this time. Please be patient and do not call your Hy-Vee Pharmacy. They do not have access to schedule appointments that are not available online. We will post the link to our online scheduler once we receive the vaccine allocation.”

Christina Gayman, a representative from Hy-Vee says “it’s live, so if you go back to that website, up at the top it says find appointments, limited vaccines now available at select locations, you know if you have friends or family members, neighbors that can help you, that would be our first recommendation, that’s probably the best way to go about getting the online appointment.”

Hy-Vee says those 65 and older that do not have access to internet, can go to their local Hy-Vee pharmacy and ask for assistance to sign up for an appointment.

As for Walgreens, healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions are eligible to sign up for an appointment.

Leaders with Walgreens say vaccine inventory is still limited and is available by appointment only at select Walgreens stores.

“Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering covid-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and they look forward to leveraging their experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines,” said leaders of Walgreens.

Appointments can be made on Walgreen’s updated appointment schedule when vaccines become available.

Walgreens will not provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis at this time.

For additional information on vaccines in the QCA, click here.

