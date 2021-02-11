Water main breaks up in the Quad Cities from last year

Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Iowa American Water say they experience most of its water main breaks during the winter months.

Iowa American Water’s External Affairs Manager, Lisa Reisen, tells TV6 this is usually from November to March.

“Water main breaks are a normal part of the water utility business,” Reisen said. “In an average year, our crews will respond to and repair about 200 water main breaks in our eight service communities in eastern Iowa.”

Those areas include Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, LeClaire, Blue Grass, Dixon, Panorama Park and Riverdale.

Reisen says the average time to repair a water main break is about four to six hours.

“On average in the Quad Cities, we typically see about 120-150 main breaks each year,” Reisen tells TV6. “In our Clinton district, we typically see about 40-70 breaks each year.”

During 2020, Iowa American Water had 170 main breaks in the Quad Cities and 46 in Clinton. To date in 2021, they have had 38 breaks in the Quad Cities and seven in Clinton.

“Last year during the same period (January - February), we had 28 main breaks in the Quad Cities and 9 main breaks in Clinton,” Reisen said.

Reisen says they do not know for sure what exactly causes the water main to break, however, many times she says weather is a big role in it.

“Water mains are not flexible,” Reisen said. “So in the winter when frost is going deeper into the ground (and spring when the frost is thawing) the ground shifts which causes the pipes to shift. If there (is) a weak spot, it’s going to break.”

When breaks do occur, officials say they do everything they can to keep customers in service so they do not experience interruptions.

“Whenever possible, our crew repairs the water main under pressure,” Reisen said. “We also can re-route water flow during repairs to keep customers in service; however sometimes that is not possible.”

Reisen said whenever it is possible, they do try to let customers know in advance when the need to temporarily interrupt water service.

“The safety of our workers is a priority,” Reisen said. “We hope our customers understand our crews are working diligently in all types of weather conditions to make emergency repairs as safely and quickly as possible so we can keep water flowing to their taps.”

