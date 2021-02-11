Advertisement

Woman wanted in Muscatine County for violation of parole

Rodriguez is currently wanted by Muscatine County Sheriff's Dept.
Rodriguez is currently wanted by Muscatine County Sheriff's Dept.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a wanted person.

Saharra Rodriguez, is currently wanted by the department for Violation of Parole as well as a warrant for local charges pertaining to possession of controlled substance.

In a post on Facebook, the department says to contact them if you have any information on the whereabouts of Saharra Rodriguez.

