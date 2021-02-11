Woman wanted in Muscatine County for violation of parole

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a wanted person.

Saharra Rodriguez, is currently wanted by the department for Violation of Parole as well as a warrant for local charges pertaining to possession of controlled substance.

In a post on Facebook, the department says to contact them if you have any information on the whereabouts of Saharra Rodriguez.

