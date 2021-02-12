Advertisement

Another day with wind chills below 0

Extreme cold closes in on us this weekend!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another cold day is ahead with temperatures steady in the single digits this afternoon and wind chills below zero through the day.

More snow tonight
There will be more snow on the way tonight and into early Saturday with the heaviest amounts reaching 2″-4″ of the fluffy snow. The Saturday morning commute will have slick spots and partially snow-covered roads.

Snow covered roads Saturday morning
There will be more arctic air to set in this weekend, with temperatures reaching 10 below zero and wind chills nearing -30º. These hazards will result in a First Alert Day all day Sunday and until noon Monday. There is some good news on the horizon! Temperatures are looking to be into the upper teens and low 20s later next week.

Wind chills near -30º each day
TODAY: Cloudy. High: 8º. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow. Low: -1°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Snow. High: 5º.

