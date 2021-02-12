Another day with wind chills below 0

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another cold day is ahead with temperatures steady in the single digits this afternoon and wind chills below zero through the day.

More snow tonight (KWQC)

There will be more snow on the way tonight and into early Saturday with the heaviest amounts reaching 2″-4″ of the fluffy snow. The Saturday morning commute will have slick spots and partially snow-covered roads.

Snow covered roads Saturday morning (KWQC)

There will be more arctic air to set in this weekend, with temperatures reaching 10 below zero and wind chills nearing -30º. These hazards will result in a First Alert Day all day Sunday and until noon Monday. There is some good news on the horizon! Temperatures are looking to be into the upper teens and low 20s later next week.

Wind chills near -30º each day (KWQC)

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 8º. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow. Low: -1°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Snow. High: 5º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.