Advertisement

Barred owl found trapped in Massachusetts fireplace

A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.
A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts homeowner found quite the surprise in a fireplace when a barred owl found its way through the chimney.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said the owl likely found its way through the chimney at a home in Bolton while looking for a cavity to nest in.

Unfortunately, the owl became stuck in the fireplace, and MassWildlife’s Central District Manager Todd Olanyk carefully removed the bird from the home.

MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.
MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)

The owl was checked for injuries before being released back into the wild.

State wildlife experts say barred owls may find chimneys enticing during this time of year because they begin laying eggs from February through May. Since they don’t build their own nests, they look for cavities.

MassWildlife has received similar reports of this happening with other birds like kestrels and mergansers.

The state recommends homeowners place a metal cap with a screen on their chimneys to prevent wild animals from ending up in fireplaces.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
South African COVID-19 variant found in Rock Island County, health officials say
Adrian I. Castillo, 39, of Davenport, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and...
Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Rodriguez is currently wanted by Muscatine County Sheriff's Dept.
Woman wanted in Muscatine County for violation of parole
Walgreens shipments
Walgreens and Hy-Vee receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments
A flipped vehicle stalled traffic on East Locust Street in Davenport late Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle flips over on East Locust Street Wednesday

Latest News

Valentine's Day decorations are seen on the White House lawn on Friday.
Bidens view Valentine’s Day decorations on White House lawn
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 738 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths over 24 hours
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, accompanied by their dogs, walked out among...
Bidens talk about Valentine's Day decorations
The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches and for $15, you can name it after...
S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex