Davenport Community School District prepares for 100% in-person learning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is preparing to return to 100% in-person learning February 15, 2021.

DCSD will still keep remote learning as an option.

So far 70-75% of students will be in-person learning upon their return.

Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth says several changes have been made to schools to adhere to social distancing.

There have been increases to air circulation, plexi-glass barriers, wall mounted hand sanitizer stations, and face shields for those who are uncomfortable wearing a mask.

To cut down on the amount of waist schools use, disinfectant spray bottles and micro fiber clothes have been put in every classroom.

“Probably one of the biggest areas were going to struggle with is social distancing in common areas, in our passing times, we have, our buildings have signs on the floor, that promote social distancing, we have traffic arrows in our hallways, to allow for up stairwells and downstairs wells, and our students have been doing that all year long, so their sued to those procedures,” said Schneckloth.

Schneckloth says one of parents main concerns, is social distancing students in cafeteria’s. To help with space, schools will also be utilizing gyms.

He also says schools are not going to able to guarantee appropriate social distancing, with the amount of space and students, so enforcing mask wearing is their best line of defense.

Every teacher and staff who has signed up to get a vaccine, will be vaccinated by the time students return to school Monday.

As of February 9-February 12th, more than a thousand teachers and staff have been vaccinated.

Vaccine recipients will still be required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and wash their hands diligently.

“And so that is definitely helping the morale, I walked through the vaccination clinic that is being done, in partnership with Genesis and the Davenport Community School District, due to the size of DCSD, the health department allowed us to partner with Genesis, utilizing our own building nurses, to run our own vaccination clinics and it went flawlessly,” said Schneckloth.

If conflict arises during the transition, Schneckloth says the district will communicate with the health department to make a collaborative decision for students and staff.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.