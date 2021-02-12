Advertisement

Davenport Community School District prepares for 100% in-person learning

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is preparing to return to 100% in-person learning February 15, 2021.

DCSD will still keep remote learning as an option.

So far 70-75% of students will be in-person learning upon their return.

Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth says several changes have been made to schools to adhere to social distancing.

There have been increases to air circulation, plexi-glass barriers, wall mounted hand sanitizer stations, and face shields for those who are uncomfortable wearing a mask.

To cut down on the amount of waist schools use, disinfectant spray bottles and micro fiber clothes have been put in every classroom.

“Probably one of the biggest areas were going to struggle with is social distancing in common areas, in our passing times, we have, our buildings have signs on the floor, that promote social distancing, we have traffic arrows in our hallways, to allow for up stairwells and downstairs wells, and our students have been doing that all year long, so their sued to those procedures,” said Schneckloth.

Schneckloth says one of parents main concerns, is social distancing students in cafeteria’s. To help with space, schools will also be utilizing gyms.

He also says schools are not going to able to guarantee appropriate social distancing, with the amount of space and students, so enforcing mask wearing is their best line of defense.

Every teacher and staff who has signed up to get a vaccine, will be vaccinated by the time students return to school Monday.

As of February 9-February 12th, more than a thousand teachers and staff have been vaccinated.

Vaccine recipients will still be required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and wash their hands diligently.

“And so that is definitely helping the morale, I walked through the vaccination clinic that is being done, in partnership with Genesis and the Davenport Community School District, due to the size of DCSD, the health department allowed us to partner with Genesis, utilizing our own building nurses, to run our own vaccination clinics and it went flawlessly,” said Schneckloth.

If conflict arises during the transition, Schneckloth says the district will communicate with the health department to make a collaborative decision for students and staff.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
South African COVID-19 variant found in Rock Island County, health officials say
Adrian I. Castillo, 39, of Davenport, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and...
Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Rodriguez is currently wanted by Muscatine County Sheriff's Dept.
Woman wanted in Muscatine County for violation of parole
A flipped vehicle stalled traffic on East Locust Street in Davenport late Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle flips over on East Locust Street Wednesday
Walgreens shipments
Walgreens and Hy-Vee receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Latest News

First Alert Day Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD issued from 12 a.m. Sunday 2/14 through noon Monday 2/15
Colder by Sunday
More snow on the way tonight
Whether it’s chocolate, flowers, jewelry, or something else, small business owners ask you to...
Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day shopping
Experts say flu season is mild amid pandemic
Experts say flu season is mild amid COVID-19 pandemic