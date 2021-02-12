Davenport man facing charges following January gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man who has pending gun cases in Illinois and Iowa faces new charges after police say he shot at a vehicle, injuring a person, in January.

Emmanuel Lance Howard, 20, was booked into the Scott County around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and one count of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony.

Bail was set Friday morning at $20,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.

Davenport officers responded at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 24 to a shooting at West 12th and Harrison streets.

According to an arrest affidavit, Howard fired multiple times at a vehicle that had two people inside. One of the occupants suffered injuries caused by discharged rounds striking the windshield and was treated at a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, he was arrested on Jan. 30 by Rock Island police and was in possession of a firearm with ammunition matching the spent casings located at the scene of the Davenport incident.

According to the affidavit, Howard has a prior conviction for intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Scott County and cannot own or possess a firearm or ammunition.

Rock Island County court records show Howard is charged with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Jan. 30 incident.

He waived extradition on Feb. 4 and agreed to return to Iowa on the new charges, court records show.

Howard was arrested in November in Scott County and charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

He posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from jail on Dec. 3, court records show.

A judge revoked his pretrial release Friday and set bail at $5,000 cash-only. He has a pretrial conference on March 12, court records show.

Howard also has a pending charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, in a separate Scott County case.

In March 2018, he was arrested on charges of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with a gunfire incident in Muscatine.

According to an arrest affidavit on March 25, 2018, Howard was involved in a disturbance at a home.

Before leaving, he fired a shot while a passenger of a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A man and his mother were standing on an elevated porch near the doorway of the home, and a bullet struck the door, according to the affidavit.

He pleaded guilty in May 2018 to intimidation with a weapon, a Class D felony, and was later sentenced to five years in prison.

Online Iowa Department of Corrections records shows he was released from prison in late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.