Experts say flu season is mild amid COVID-19 pandemic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During a typical year, cases of the flu would be on the rise during the months of January and February. Local health expects say this year flu cases have been very mild.

“It’s been a very light flu season. We have had minimal cases across our clinics and our hospitals,” Kurt Andersen, Chief Medical Officer at Genesis Health says.

“Flu is historically low, it is virtually nonexistent in the state of Illinois,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Both credit precautions we are taking during COVID-19 like masking and social distancing.

According to Hill, so far only eleven people in the state of Illinois have been hospitalized in the ICU from the flu.

The health department says that’s relieving news for healthcare workers and helps conserve resources for fighting COVID-19 that would be used to treat flu patients.

“Our doctors, hospitals, and nurses have been running full speed for more than a year now. So with people not going into the hospital for flu, that conserves those resources including the personnel,” says Hill.

Experts say we still need to be cautious even though flu case numbers are low. Taking precautions will help us get through the rest of flu season and the pandemic.

“This is absolutely the wrong time to let up on stopping the spread of viruses in our community for both the flu virus and the covid virus,” Andersen says.

They also credit public health’s push for getting the flu shot last fall resulting in low flu case numbers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.