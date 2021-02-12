Advertisement

First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD issued from 12 a.m. Sunday 2/14 through noon Monday 2/15

A brief bout with Arctic air with moderating temps toward the middle of the week
First Alert Day Info
First Alert Day Info(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As Sunday and Monday morning we’ll have bitterly cold Arctic Air right on top of the QCA we’re issuing a First Alert Day for ALL DAY Sunday and Monday morning. During these times the air will be so cold that we’re likely to

First Alert Headlines
First Alert Headlines(em)

set new record lows for each day and possibly set new record cold high temperatures. As air temps drop from -5 to -20 each morning moderate winds could push wind chills down to around -30 in the coldest parts of the QCA! The real cold starts to settle in Saturday night and won’t start relaxing its grip on the region until Monday afternoon.

Tracking
Tracking(em)

Frostbite times could be 10 minutes or less each morning in parts of the viewing area. The amount of skin exposed and time outdoors for people and pets should be limited and things that are susceptible to extreme cold, like pipes, should be monitored.

Sunday temps
Sunday temps(em)
Monday temps
Monday temps(em)
Sunday chills
Sunday chills(em)
Monday chills
Monday chills(em)

After we start the week with the extreme cold, temperatures will start to moderate to the teens and maybe 20s for highs by late in the week, and a week from Sunday we could even get back above Freezing – meaning another 18 day stretch with temps below freezing would thankfully come to an end.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing fire hydrant is found
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Whether it’s chocolate, flowers, jewelry, or something else, small business owners ask you to...
Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day shopping
Experts say flu season is mild amid pandemic
Experts say flu season is mild amid COVID-19 pandemic
Car accident in East Moline injures two people.
Two Seriously Injured In East Moline Crash
Experts say flu season is mild amid pandemic
Experts say flu season is mild amid pandemic