First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD issued from 12 a.m. Sunday 2/14 through noon Monday 2/15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As Sunday and Monday morning we’ll have bitterly cold Arctic Air right on top of the QCA we’re issuing a First Alert Day for ALL DAY Sunday and Monday morning. During these times the air will be so cold that we’re likely to

First Alert Headlines (em)

set new record lows for each day and possibly set new record cold high temperatures. As air temps drop from -5 to -20 each morning moderate winds could push wind chills down to around -30 in the coldest parts of the QCA! The real cold starts to settle in Saturday night and won’t start relaxing its grip on the region until Monday afternoon.

Tracking (em)

Frostbite times could be 10 minutes or less each morning in parts of the viewing area. The amount of skin exposed and time outdoors for people and pets should be limited and things that are susceptible to extreme cold, like pipes, should be monitored.

Sunday temps (em)

Monday temps (em)

Sunday chills (em)

Monday chills (em)

After we start the week with the extreme cold, temperatures will start to moderate to the teens and maybe 20s for highs by late in the week, and a week from Sunday we could even get back above Freezing – meaning another 18 day stretch with temps below freezing would thankfully come to an end.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

