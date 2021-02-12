Former Moline sergeant sentenced to probation in official misconduct case

(KWQC) - A former Moline police sergeant was sentenced Thursday to 30 months of TASC probation for misusing a department-issued credit card and a youth baseball team bank account pleaded guilty Monday to an official misconduct charge.

David P. Taylor, 43, of Milan, pleaded guilty in December to official misconduct, a Class 3 felony that could have netted a sentence of two to five years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of theft during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

TASC, which stands for Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, is a sentencing option for defendants who struggle with substance abuse or addiction.

While on TASC probation, the defendant will receive counseling and treatment for substance abuse or mental health issues and may be required to fulfill other conditions, such as completing community service.

If Taylor completes the terms of his probation, the conviction will be vacated, according to Illinois statute.

He also was ordered to pay restitution, according to court records.

Agents with the Illinois State Police and Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Taylor in December 2019.

On April 15, 2019, then-Interim Moline Police Chief Robert Finney contacted state police for assistance with a criminal investigation after discovering discrepancies in the records of the department’s Official Advanced Funds, police said in a media release.

OAF money is used for covert operations, such as paying informants and making undercover purchases. A review identified unauthorized purchases with a department-issued purchase card, according to the release.

During the investigation, DCI agents were led to a youth baseball team bank account managed exclusively by Taylor. Taylor resigned from the police department in May 2019, according to the release.

