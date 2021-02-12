Advertisement

Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.

A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a gas station.(Source: St. Louis PD/CNN)
By KSDK staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - Missouri police say they’re trying to find a funeral van that was stolen, with a woman’s body inside.

It happened in Saint Louis County on Thursday.

Police said the van was left running and unattended at a gas station parking lot when someone saw an opportunity.

“It’s definitely not normal. It is an anomaly, fortunately. This is terrible for the family of this deceased individual. I can’t imagine what that must be like. So hopefully we can get this van recovered quickly with the deceased still inside,” St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said.

Police have released descriptions of two suspects, a man and a woman. They believe the vehicle is now in the Godfrey, Ill., area.

Anyone with tips on the case should contact the Saint Louis County Police Department or Crimestoppers.

