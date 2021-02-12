Gov. Reynolds talks COVID-19 and education on Quad Cities Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) joined Quad Cities Today Friday morning to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in the state and education.

Governor Reynolds defended her most recent proclamation, eliminating COVID-19 mitigations in the state of Iowa.

The Governor also addressed Iowa schools returning to 100% in-person learning starting February 15th. Gov. Reynolds says prior to the most recent bill, Iowa students were “being left behind, they don’t have a safe environment to learn in, many of them aren’t receiving the behavioral health services that they need.” She went on to say, “It’s the right thing to do and the data supports it.”

On Senate file 159, the bill that would allow parents more options to send their kids to school, providing scholarships for them to attend charter schools, Gov. Reynolds responded to criticism that the bill would hurt public schools. Gov. Reynolds says, she made it clear the state needs a strong public school system, but also says, “ kids should not be trapped in a failing school just because their parents don’t have the financial means for another choice.”

On the vaccine rollout, Gov. Reynolds says in the next few weeks, the state should have a “one-stop-shop” for signing up to get a vaccine.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

