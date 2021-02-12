Illinois officials report 2,598 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting 1,158,431 total cases and 19,873 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,915 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 437 people were in the intensive care unit and 211 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.1%, IDPH reported. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.7%.

As of Friday, 10% of people in Illinois have received the first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine series.

IDPH also reported that 374,722 people, or 2.94 of the population, were fully vaccinated.

1,644,483 total vaccines, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities, have been administered across the state as of midnight Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,009 doses and, on Thursday, 95,375 doses were administered.

1,940,425 total doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers across the state. Approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,625.

