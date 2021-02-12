Advertisement

Iowa officials report 738 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 738 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The state is now reporting 327,993 total cases and 5,223 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.2% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.3%.

Gov. Reynolds talks COVID-19 and education on Quad Cities Today

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 1,508,873 people have been tested for the virus, and 300,365 have recovered.

The state website also showed that 249 people were hospitalized, down from 273 reported Thursday. Of those, 41 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 59 were in the intensive care unit, and 33 were on ventilators.

Officials also reported 410,771 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. Of those, 393,658 have gone to Iowa residents.

