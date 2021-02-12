Advertisement

Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day shopping

Whether it’s chocolate, flowers, jewelry, or something else, small business owners ask you to...
Whether it’s chocolate, flowers, jewelry, or something else, small business owners ask you to buy from local stores for Valentine's Day.(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 21.8 billion dollars will be spent for Valentine’s Day weekend in the United States, but a study finds only about 17% of shoppers will buy local.

Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest holidays for chocolate shops, jewelry stores, and florists. “Valentine’s day is one of those holidays that’s a last-minute rush but we prepare at end of January and when it clicks to February, people panic a little bit,” says owner and goldsmith of Inspiredesign Jewelry, Mindy Diaz.

The holiday acts as a way to show your appreciation, no matter who it’s for. Diaz goes on to say, “jewelry is a good Valentine’s gift because it always has a story or message of ‘I’m thinking about you, I care about you, you’re special to me. There’s some nice little message attached to it.”

Another option that has stood the test of time are flowers. “I think it just gives that warmth, that virtual hug. It makes people know they’re being thought about this time of year,” says Patricia Belvel, the owner & manager of Colman Flowers.

No matter who you’re giving to, chocolate is usually an easy and safe option, says Randyl Mohr, the owner of the Chocolate Manor. “I think chocolate truly does make you happier, at least temporarily. Any gift that says, ‘I’m thinking of you’ and is thoughtful will make you happy. I think you should give chocolate any day!” continues Mohr.

Whether it’s chocolate, flowers, jewelry, or something else, small business owners ask you to buy from local stores. “We really appreciate it. We are your neighbors. We’re not just trying to make money; we’re a part of your community and a part of the local tax goes back into your community. We all help each other that way,” explains Diaz.

The business owners say if you are planning on buying a gift, you should get it on Friday or Saturday and not wait until the day off. Many businesses may be closed on Sunday or be out of products.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing fire hydrant is found
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Experts say flu season is mild amid pandemic
Experts say flu season is mild amid COVID-19 pandemic
Car accident in East Moline injures two people.
Two Seriously Injured In East Moline Crash
Experts say flu season is mild amid pandemic
Experts say flu season is mild amid pandemic
First Alert Day Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD issued from 12 a.m. Sunday 2/14 through noon Monday 2/15