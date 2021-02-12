Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day shopping

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 21.8 billion dollars will be spent for Valentine’s Day weekend in the United States, but a study finds only about 17% of shoppers will buy local.

Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest holidays for chocolate shops, jewelry stores, and florists. “Valentine’s day is one of those holidays that’s a last-minute rush but we prepare at end of January and when it clicks to February, people panic a little bit,” says owner and goldsmith of Inspiredesign Jewelry, Mindy Diaz.

The holiday acts as a way to show your appreciation, no matter who it’s for. Diaz goes on to say, “jewelry is a good Valentine’s gift because it always has a story or message of ‘I’m thinking about you, I care about you, you’re special to me. There’s some nice little message attached to it.”

Another option that has stood the test of time are flowers. “I think it just gives that warmth, that virtual hug. It makes people know they’re being thought about this time of year,” says Patricia Belvel, the owner & manager of Colman Flowers.

No matter who you’re giving to, chocolate is usually an easy and safe option, says Randyl Mohr, the owner of the Chocolate Manor. “I think chocolate truly does make you happier, at least temporarily. Any gift that says, ‘I’m thinking of you’ and is thoughtful will make you happy. I think you should give chocolate any day!” continues Mohr.

Whether it’s chocolate, flowers, jewelry, or something else, small business owners ask you to buy from local stores. “We really appreciate it. We are your neighbors. We’re not just trying to make money; we’re a part of your community and a part of the local tax goes back into your community. We all help each other that way,” explains Diaz.

The business owners say if you are planning on buying a gift, you should get it on Friday or Saturday and not wait until the day off. Many businesses may be closed on Sunday or be out of products.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.