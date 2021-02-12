Main at Locust pharmacy in Davenport starts vaccinating at retail site

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Main at Locust Pharmacy Clinic and Medical Supplies is starting vaccination efforts at their retail site this week.

The pharmacy and it’s sister clinics were previously focusing on vaccinating long term care facilities.

“So we are so excited to and we are ready for this. We have been ready and we’ve just been waiting for it,” says Brooke Weber, Director of Clinical Services at Main at Locust.

Unlike major pharmacy chains like Walgreens, CVS, and Hy-Vee, local pharmacies like Main at Locust say they’re better able to target those at high risk to get them vaccinated.

“We know our patients on a first name basis. So that really helps us when we are trying to target our high risk vulnerable patients. We really know who those patients are. We take care of them on a daily, weekly, monthly basis,” says Weber.

But local pharmacies still face the same supply challenge as corporates drugstores.

“Right now we are just trying to balance the small vaccine supply we have and the small amount of time we have to make sure we are getting the most vulnerable patients,” Weber says.

Many pharmacies don’t know how much vaccine they will be getting. Those numbers come in on a weekly basis and may change quickly.

Weber says, “We are still working it out as we get more vaccine and figure out how much we are going to be getting more in the future. It’s really hard and it changes daily so we are just doing our best to take care of our patients and our community one vaccine at a time.”

You do not have to be a patient of Main at Locust to get vaccinated at their retail site. You can join the waitlist for the vaccine on the pharmacy’s website.

