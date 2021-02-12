Police identify Bettendorf officer involved in fatal shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department on Friday identified the officer who they say fatally shot a man Sunday.

Officer Zachary Gish, who has been with the department for three years, remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the death of Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf.

The police department said in a Facebook post that Gish voluntarily interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.

The DCI will forward its findings to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is completed.

Around 12:18 a.m. Sunday, the Scott Emergency Communication dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call near the 2100 block of Central Avenue. The people involved in the disturbance left before officers arrived.

According to police, the SECC received a call around 1:51 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers located the vehicle and the individuals related to the earlier domestic disturbance.

According to police, a woman voluntarily got out of the vehicle and said the driver, Scott, threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Police said initial evidence indicates officers ordered Scott to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply and produced a handgun. According to police, Gish fired his weapon.

Scott was pronounced dead on the scene.

