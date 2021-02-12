Advertisement

Quad Cities Live features first local artists’ art: Latoya D. Lewis

KWQC-TV6 will showcase the work of Latoya D. Lewis in its inaugural Quad Cities Live show on...
KWQC-TV6 will showcase the work of Latoya D. Lewis in its inaugural Quad Cities Live show on Friday, Feb. 19. Lewis designed a special logo for KWQC’s new lifestyle and entertainment show honoring Black History Month and the Black Lives Matter movement.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will showcase the work of Latoya D. Lewis in its inaugural Quad Cities Live show on Friday, Feb. 19.

Lewis designed a special logo for KWQC’s new lifestyle and entertainment show honoring Black History Month and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lewis, a high school art teacher, also does her own art centered around faith.

She is part of the Lincoln Center in Davenport where she hosts Tea & Craft parties including one to be held on February 20th.

Check out her artwork at this link.

Lewis’ logo is also the featured image on the TV6 news app. TV6 will rotate that image out as other artists are featured.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
South African COVID-19 variant found in Rock Island County, health officials say
Adrian I. Castillo, 39, of Davenport, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and...
Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Rodriguez is currently wanted by Muscatine County Sheriff's Dept.
Woman wanted in Muscatine County for violation of parole
Walgreens shipments
Walgreens and Hy-Vee receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments
A flipped vehicle stalled traffic on East Locust Street in Davenport late Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle flips over on East Locust Street Wednesday

Latest News

TV6′s Morgan Ottier and Jake Eastburn will be joined at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, to...
Quad Cities Live to debut on Friday, Feb. 19
Quad Cities Live Hosts: Morgan & Jake
Coming Soon to TV6: Quad Cities Live