Quad Cities Live features first local artists’ art: Latoya D. Lewis

(KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will showcase the work of Latoya D. Lewis in its inaugural Quad Cities Live show on Friday, Feb. 19.

Lewis designed a special logo for KWQC’s new lifestyle and entertainment show honoring Black History Month and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lewis, a high school art teacher, also does her own art centered around faith.

She is part of the Lincoln Center in Davenport where she hosts Tea & Craft parties including one to be held on February 20th.

Check out her artwork at this link.

Lewis’ logo is also the featured image on the TV6 news app. TV6 will rotate that image out as other artists are featured.

