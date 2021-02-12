Advertisement

Quad Cities Live to debut on Friday, Feb. 19

TV6′s Morgan Ottier and Jake Eastburn will be joined at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, to...
TV6′s Morgan Ottier and Jake Eastburn will be joined at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, to preview next week’s debut.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Due to the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, TV6 will now be debuting Quad Cities Live on Friday, Feb. 19.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier and Jake Eastburn will be joined at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, to preview next week’s debut.

Quad Cities Live was planned to debut on Friday, Feb. 12.

Quad Cities Live will be an hour-long show that will air on Fridays from 3 - 4 p.m.

Morgan will still anchor Quad Cities Today Monday-Thursday and TV6′s Talya Faggart will anchor with Jenna Jackson on Fridays. Jake will also remain as the executive producer for Paula Sands Live.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
South African COVID-19 variant found in Rock Island County, health officials say
Adrian I. Castillo, 39, of Davenport, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and...
Davenport man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Rodriguez is currently wanted by Muscatine County Sheriff's Dept.
Woman wanted in Muscatine County for violation of parole
Walgreens shipments
Walgreens and Hy-Vee receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments
A flipped vehicle stalled traffic on East Locust Street in Davenport late Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle flips over on East Locust Street Wednesday

Latest News

KWQC-TV6 will showcase the work of Latoya D. Lewis in its inaugural Quad Cities Live show on...
Quad Cities Live features first local artists’ art: Latoya D. Lewis
Quad Cities Live Hosts: Morgan & Jake
Coming Soon to TV6: Quad Cities Live