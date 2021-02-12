Quad Cities Live to debut on Friday, Feb. 19

(KWQC) - Due to the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, TV6 will now be debuting Quad Cities Live on Friday, Feb. 19.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier and Jake Eastburn will be joined at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, to preview next week’s debut.

Quad Cities Live was planned to debut on Friday, Feb. 12.

Quad Cities Live will be an hour-long show that will air on Fridays from 3 - 4 p.m.

Morgan will still anchor Quad Cities Today Monday-Thursday and TV6′s Talya Faggart will anchor with Jenna Jackson on Fridays. Jake will also remain as the executive producer for Paula Sands Live.

