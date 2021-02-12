Advertisement

Reminder To Clear Snow Away From Fire Hydrants

Clear a three foot circle around hydrants
Fire hydrants need to be clear of snow in case of a fire.
Fire hydrants need to be clear of snow in case of a fire.(City of Muscatine)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With more snow in the forecast, officials in Muscatine are reminding residents to remember to clear snow away from fire hydrants in the city. Every hydrant should have a 3 foot clearing around it to help fire crews locate it. Clearing the snow could save your property or lives in the event of a fire. “The reasoning is that when we respond to a structure fire, we need access to the hydrant for a continuous water supply,” Jerry Ewers, Chief of the Muscatine Fire Department, said. “If we cannot see the hydrant, or we have to dig it out, that causes delays in our response and in getting the water we need.”

Fire doubles in size every minute and can consume an entire room in as little as three minutes. A covered fire hydrant delays fire fighting efforts. “Every second counts,” Ewers said. “So we are asking residents to help us protect them by ensuring that a three-foot area is cleared around hydrants that may be located on their property so that we can connect to them when needed.”

The city fire code requires unobstructed access to hydrants to be maintained at all times. The city has more than 1,300 fire hydrants and city leaders say it’s everyone’s responsibility to help with this task.

“It is always a good idea to take the initiative if you are a resident or a business owner, to clear the snow away from a fire hydrant near your home or business,” Ewers said. “The extra effort you take allows a quicker response from the fire department when needed.”

Ewers also reminded residents that, whether it is a medical emergency or a fire call, the fire department will be there to provide assistance. Clearing the area around fire hydrants along with ensuring that sidewalks are cleared will help reduce response time.

Fire hydrant shoveling guidelines.
Fire hydrant shoveling guidelines.(City of Muscatine)

