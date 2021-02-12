Advertisement

Two Seriously Injured In East Moline Crash

Police say car was speeding before the crash
Car accident in East Moline injures two people.
Car accident in East Moline injures two people.
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Two people were injured Thursday afternoon after a car accident in East Moline. The crash happened around 3:50 this afternoon after an East Moline police officer noticed a vehicle speeding in the 900 block of 16th avenue. When the officer tried to find the vehicle to stop it, it had already crashed in the 100 block of 16th avenue.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis for treatment of serious injures. The Illinois State Police have been called in to investigate the accident.

