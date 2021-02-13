Advertisement

Alternatives Creates Covid-19 Vaccine Support Center

Service to start Monday, February 15th
Alternatives to help seniors with Covid-19 vaccine registration
Alternatives to help seniors with Covid-19 vaccine registration(Alternative)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Seniors who need help getting a Covid-19 vaccine will have a new resource. Alternatives (for the Older Adult) will begin taking calls from seniors 65 and older on Monday, February 15th.

The Alternatives’ Vaccine Support Center will provide answers to questions, assist seniors in booking appointments and add names to waiting lists to be registered when open appointments are available. The Rock Island County Health Department is planning to designate some vaccine slots for these individuals each week.

The toll-free number for Alternatives Vaccine Support Center is 1-833-382-1314.

That number will be open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Alternatives will also work with area human service agencies to bring additional support to targeted neighborhoods and communities. Working with the Quad Cities Open Network, (of more than 80 partner agencies), there is a centralized system to collect information and get as many people registered as soon as vaccination appointments become available.

Funding from the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund and The Moline Foundation have helped make this support center and toll-free number possible.

Seniors are advised to be patient as the hotline may be extremely busy especially the first couple of weeks of operation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

