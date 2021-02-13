Dixon police seeking public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to an armed robbery Friday night.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Police say the armed robbery happened around 8:17 p.m. on Friday at the Casey’s located at 1401 W 4th Street in Dixon, Illinois.

According to police, the suspect was last seen running north from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411.

