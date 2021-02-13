Iowa officials report 600+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 647 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The state is now reporting 328,640 total cases and 5,236 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.1%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 1,511,674 people have been tested for the virus, and 301,174 have recovered.

The state website also showed that 225 people were hospitalized, down from 249 reported Friday. Of those, 37 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 55 were in the intensive care unit, and 33 were on ventilators.

Officials also reported 434,629 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those, 416,761 have gone to Iowa residents.

