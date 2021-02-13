Muscatine School District staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Some of Muscatine School District’s teachers and staff got their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

“It’s just really exciting to be here finally with staff and be able to talk to the rest of our staff about the timeline and the rollout so that over the next three weeks so we will have the majority of our staff vaccinated,” says Superintendent Clint Christopher.

About 200 educators were vaccinated at the first clinic.

“There’s been a lot of anxiety about this so to be able to have some of these dates set up and give people that opportunity is a huge relief for our staff,” says Christopher.

It’s especially relieving for special education teachers like Katie Miles.

“I’m really excited to get the first shot. A lot of my students have some different health needs that could make them have more complications with COVID. With some of the sensory issues, we aren’t always able to wear masks all day or to wear a mask at all. So it’s really important for me to get the shot so that way I can keep them safe,” says Miles.

All Iowa schools will soon go back to 100 percent in-person learning. Many say getting the vaccine now is crucial for teachers and staff.

“It’s really important right now especially as we prepare to go back 100 percent in-person on Tuesday, that we are able to get vaccinated. It’s nice to have at least one dose of the vaccine in before we get rolling,” says Rachel Hansen, a teacher at Muscatine High School.

Going back to school 100 percent comes with mixed emotions for some.

“It’s really like a fresh start where we are going to get to know each other all over again from the get go so that part is exciting to have everybody back in the building and resume some sense of normalcy. I’m also anxious. It’s a lot of bodies in a room. It’s a lot of bodies to move through a building and we want to do it safely. We want to keep students safe and staff safe and I hope that we come up with a plan to do those things but it’s a mix of emotions,” Hansen says.

A clinic for Muscatine School District staff will be set up every Friday and Saturday throughout February at the former Central Middle School gym. Staff will get their second dose of the vaccine around spring break.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.