Refugee family reunited at Quad City International Airport after one year apart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reunited on Friday at the Quad City International Airport after one year apart. The Alimasi family finally got to see their oldest son Asukulu after his immigration case was delayed, while his family’s went through in 2020.

Asukulu says he felt “lonely, alone for a long time” and he’s happy to be with his family, mom, and dad.

He received a long-awaited warm embrace from his parents, his mom Faila Kamlete tearing up as she saw her son. Kamlete says she’s excited and trying to hold back tears as she finally sees her son again.

Alimasi Lumenge, Asukulu’s father, says “the last year has been really difficult” by not having his family together, his son in Africa, and the rest of the family in the U.S. “The joy” in his heart is hard to put in words, he says.

Also at the reunion were Joyce and Donald Halterman, who have helped the Alimasi family get accustomed to U.S. culture. “It’s wonderful. From day one, we’ve just hit it off. They’re just so kind, so happy. They had been here a while before we knew them, so we just helped get them Americanized I guess you’d say... We just love them like family. They’re just so warm and inviting,” says Joyce.

The family now plans to enjoy their time together. Lumenge says he is looking forward to enjoying his son and enjoying every moment.

Donald also presented Lumenge with a 500 dollar check from his church in order to help Lumenge obtain a driver’s license.

World Relief Quad Cities says they help about 70 families like the Alimasis every year.

