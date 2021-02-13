Whiteside County man in jail for criminal sexual assault of family member
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Corrections office reports 24-year-old Devontae Petrie has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a family member, criminal sexual abuse, predatory criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member.
Petrie is currently in the Whiteside County Jail. He is due in court on Sunday, where the bond will be set.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
