Bitter cold for your Sunday & Monday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold all day Sunday and until noon Monday***

***WIND CHILL WARNING until Noon Monday***

Wind Chill Warning until Noon Monday (KWQC)

We’re starting out Sunday with bone chilling arctic air and dangerous wind chills, some readings down to 35, even 40 below this morning. Don’t look for much movement on the thermometer as temperatures hover around the single digits above and below zero. We’ll remain in the deep freeze this evening and overnight as lows plunge to near 10 below. Clouds stick with us heading into the week, with temperatures back in the single digits Monday. Those readings begin to moderate a bit, heading back in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, and returning to the 20′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. A few flurries? High: 0°. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Wind chill: down to -25 to -35.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. A slight chance for light snow or flurries after midnight (mainly south). Low: -7°. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Wind chill: to -25.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold High: 3°. Morning wind chill: to -30.

Arctic Blast This Weekend (KWQC)

