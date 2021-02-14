Bitter cold through the weekend!

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold all day Sunday and until noon Monday***

***WIND CHILL ADVISORY/WARNING this evening until noon Monday***

We had a cold day today with temperatures only reaching a few degrees above zero, and more dangerous conditions will be present for the rest of the weekend. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will be in effect starting this evening and continue until Monday at noon. Temperatures overnight will fall to -5 to -20 degrees. This will make wind chills closer to -25 to -40 degrees. Frostbite on exposed skin could occur in as little as 15 minutes. There will be a FIRST ALERT DAY in effect all day Sunday and into Monday for these dangerous wind chills. After this there will be a gradual rise in temperatures, and we could see the 20 degree mark later this week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, bitter cold. Low: -10°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries High: 0°. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Morning wind chill: to -30.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: -7°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -25.

Arctic Blast This Weekend (KWQC)

