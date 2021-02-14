Advertisement

Bitter cold through the weekend!

Improving conditions Next Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold all day Sunday and until noon Monday***

***WIND CHILL WARNING until noon Monday***

We had a cold day today with temperatures only reaching a few degrees above zero, and more dangerous conditions will be present for the rest of the weekend. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect until Monday at noon. Temperatures overnight will fall to -5 to -20 degrees. This will make wind chills closer to -25 to -40 degrees. Frostbite on exposed skin could occur in as little as 15 minutes. There will be a FIRST ALERT DAY in effect all day Sunday and into Monday for these dangerous wind chills. After this there will be a gradual rise in temperatures, and we could see the 20 degree mark later this week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, bitter cold. Low: -10°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries High: 0°. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Morning wind chill: to -30.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: -7°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -25.

Arctic Blast This Weekend
Arctic Blast This Weekend(KWQC)

Wind Chill Warning until noon Monday.
Cold chills
Feels like temperatures will be at -20 to -35 degrees Sunday morning.
First Alert Day 02-13-2021 Update